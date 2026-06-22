OBITUARY: Breanna Lynn Sullivan

Breanna Lynn Sullivan, 20, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away tragically on Sunday, June 14, following an accident, leaving behind a family and community who loved her deeply. Born on June 25, 2005, in Commerce Township, Michigan, Breanna was the beloved daughter of Amanda (Mitchell) and Christopher Sullivan and the cherished sister of Brendan and Aidan Sullivan. She spent her early years in Michigan before moving to Tennessee with her family in 2014.

Breanna graduated Summa Cum Laude from Rockvale High School in 2023 and was pursuing a degree in Elementary Education at Tennessee Tech University. A dedicated and exceptional student, she earned a place on the Dean’s List every semester of her college career. With graduation only six months away, she was eagerly preparing to fulfill her dream of becoming a teacher and dedicate her life to helping young children learn, grow, and believe in themselves.

Those who knew Breanna will remember her for her kindness, generosity, unwavering work ethic, strong faith, infectious laugh, and wonderful sense of humor. She worked at Tennessee Tech’s Child Development Lab, where she built meaningful relationships with fellow staff members, families, and the children she adored. She had a remarkable gift for making people laugh and smile, especially her “little kiddos,” who brought her endless joy.

Breanna had a deep love for music. She loved to sing and rarely passed up the chance to attend a concert. Her favorite artists included Ariana Grande, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, and just about anything K-pop. She also enjoyed expressing her creativity through drawing and baking and could often be found immersed in games like Roblox, Animal Crossing on her Nintendo Switch, Minecraft, or Five Nights at Freddy’s. More recently, she had even developed a newfound appreciation for hockey.

Some of Breanna’s happiest memories were made during summers at the cabin in Michigan, where she enjoyed swimming, jet skiing, fishing, and making s’mores around the campfire with loved ones. She also found joy in life’s simple pleasures, including Crumbl cookies, Strawberry Refreshers from Starbucks, Go Pink drinks from Eleven Oaks, Fettuccine Alfredo, and especially her father’s mashed potatoes.

Breanna shared an extraordinary bond with her brothers, Brendan and Aidan. Brendan fondly remembered the way they lovingly teased and sassed each other, spent hours playing Super Mario games and Minecraft, and bonded over their shared admiration for the YouTuber Markiplier. Aidan cherished memories of playing Roblox together, riding on the jet ski with Breanna, enjoying board games like Rummikub, and laughing at her playful attempts to scare him. Their relationship was built on love, laughter, and friendship, and the memories they created together will be treasured forever.

Breanna also shared a special bond with her cousin, Alyssa Young Kieltyka. Raised together as family, they were sisters in every way that mattered, sharing a lifelong friendship filled with love, laughter, and unwavering support for one another. Alyssa always looked forward to the day she would take Breanna wedding dress shopping and dreamed of buying her dress one day. Alyssa will forever cherish her infectious laugh, summers at the cabin, and singing along with her during car rides through Michigan.

Above all else, Breanna cherished her family and friends. Her warm heart, compassionate spirit, and ability to make others feel seen and valued left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know her.

She is preceded in death by her uncle and godfather, Troy Young, and her grandfathers, Kenneth Mitchell and James Sullivan.

She is survived by her loving parents, Amanda (Mitchell) Sullivan and Christopher Sullivan; her brothers, Brendan and Aidan Sullivan; and her beloved cousin, Alyssa Young Kieltyka, who was, in every way that mattered, her sister.

She is further survived by grandmothers Barbara Barnard Mitchell, Eileen Sullivan, and Nancy Mitchell; uncles Todd Young, Daniel (Erin) Sullivan; aunts Tracie (Robert) Bingamen, Tracy Young, and godmother Laura (Justin) Salton; cousins Megan Young, Lorie Lynn Young, Emily Young, Chace Sullivan, Austin Sullivan, Lexi Sullivan, Mia Salton, Cami Salton, Kennedy Salton, and Landon Salton.

Visitation will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens on June 25, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

A Funeral Mass celebrating Breanna’s life will be held on June 26, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Murfreesboro. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

The family invites all who knew and loved Breanna to join them in prayer as they commend her soul to the loving mercy of God.

During this difficult time, the family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support they have received. While flowers will be accepted, the family would prefer donations that will be allocated to Tennessee Tech’s Child Development Lab where Breanna worked and found so much joy in caring for and nurturing young children. Contributions made in her honor will help continue the work she loved and serve as a lasting tribute to the compassion and dedication she shared so freely with others. The family also encourages others to honor Breanna by performing an act of kindness for a child or helping a young person discover their potential.

While the family coordinates with the university, donations can be made to Amanda’s Venmo. That account name is @Amanda-Sullivan-24.

Breanna Lynn Sullivan lived with a joyful spirit and laughter that could brighten any room. She loved children and dreamed of becoming a teacher, hoping to make a lasting difference in young lives. Though her life was far too short, her legacy is not measured by the years she lived but by the countless lives she touched. Through her kindness, laughter, compassion, and unwavering love for others, she taught all who knew her the importance of making people feel seen, valued, and deeply loved.

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