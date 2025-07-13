OBITUARY: Clarence Jennings

Clarence Jennings affectionately known as “Bay Bay” entered into eternal rest on Saturday July 12, 2025 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

His arrangements are forthcoming. Please keep the Jennings family in your thoughts & prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc.

611 South Highland Ave.

Murfreesboro Tn. 37130

(615) 893-4323