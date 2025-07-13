OBITUARY: Clarence Jennings

Clarence Jennings affectionately known as “Bay Bay” entered into eternal rest on Saturday July 12, 2025 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
His arrangements are forthcoming. Please keep the Jennings family in your thoughts & prayers.
Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc.
611 South Highland Ave.
Murfreesboro Tn. 37130
(615) 893-4323
This obituary was published by J.C. Hellum Funeral Home.
This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!