OBITUARY: William Henry Chase Jr.

William Henry Chase, Jr, age 92, passed away July 9, 2025 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a native of Morristown, NJ and has lived in Murfreesboro for the past 50 years. William served in the US Air Force. He worked as credit manager with Sears and retired after 25 years as foreman with Bunny Bread. He was a devoted member of the Catholic Church. He attended classes at the University of Alabama and was an avid Alabama football fan. He also was a lifelong fisherman who loved to take deep sea fishing trips.

William was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Veronica Fennessey Chase and William Henry Chase, Sr; wife, Evonna Jones Chase; brother, Bruce “Buddy” Chase; sisters, Althea Boutilette, Barbara Case, and Ann Chase; and son, Patrick Chase.

He is survived by sons, Scott Chase, Alan Chase, Steven Chase, William Henry Chase III; daughters, Michelle Depres, Mimi Chase, Stacey Chase, Susan Johnson; grandchildren, Melissa, Tristan, Steve, Alan Jr, Nicole, Gabriel, Audrey, Kara, Deanna, Maxwell, Clayton; and great-grandchildren, Caleb, Connor, Chayse, Xandria, and Kaizer; niece, Susan Hurley.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday, July 14, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

