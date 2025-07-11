OBITUARY: Shannon Hall

Mr. Keith Shannon Hall, age 82, of Smyrna, TN passed away Wednesday, July 9, 2025. He was born in Prestonburg, KY to the late Raymond, Sr. and Irene Powell Hall. Mr. Hall retired from General Motors after having worked on the line and become a supervisor. He then was a bus driver in Ann Arbor, MI before moving to Tennessee and driving for Gray Line. Mr. Hall was quite the talker and enjoyed helping people. His vibrant spirit came through when playing card games with family and friends.

Mr. Hall is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ruth Hall; children, Brian Hall, Stacey Johnston and her husband Jerry, and Deborah Hall; grandchildren, Megan Johansson, Katie Stevens, Ryan Hall, and Dalton Hall; great grandson, Jayson Hall; siblings, Raymond Hall, Jr. and his wife Sharon, Jean Lewis and her husband Marion, Betty Viterna and her husband Mike, and Linda Stevens and her husband Donald; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Roger Hall, Kathy Hall, and Kenneth Hall.

Burial will take place at Washtenong Memorial Park in Ann Arbor, MI. Arrangements will be announced once they are scheduled.