OBITUARY: Clara Ann Courtney

Clara Ann Courtney of Murfreesboro passed away July 9, 2025. She was a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and was preceded in death in by her parents, Alfred Weiss and Ethel Frame Weiss, and her husband, Barry Lee Courtney.

She was a lifelong learner and self-taught accounting professional with a successful career before her retirement in 2006, when she and her husband returned to live in Murfreesboro. Clara so enjoyed her time with friends at the St. Clair Senior Center in Murfreesboro. She loved cutting a two-step at dances, listening to the gang jam on music day, and day trip adventures with the senior group. Clara always took it upon herself to tend to the comfort of others – mostly by making sure they were always (over) fed.

Clara is survived by her children; Cheryl Courtney Panther and husband, Todd, and Lee David Courtney; grandchildren, Ryan, Gavin, Trevor Dillinger, Greyson, Caden, Fynn Courtney, Courtney Panther and husband, Jacob, Rachel Panther McLeod and husband, Aaron; and beloved companion, James Gannon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Clair Senior Center in Murfreesboro https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/253/St-Clair-Senior-Center or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network https://pancan.org/

A private, family service will be held at a later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements, www.woodfinchapel.com