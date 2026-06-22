Don Delno Hughes passed away at the age of 93 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was admitted to Alive Hospice on May 31st, 2026, and with family at his side, he slipped peacefully into eternity on the afternoon of June 1st, 2026. He was born on December 13th, 1932, in Marion, Ohio to Calvin Roy Hughes and Opal Inez (George) Hughes.

Don was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War. He received the Korean War Service Medal, the United Nations Korean Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.

Don is survived by daughters, Nancy Killinger, Cynthia (Clifford) Stahl, and Kathlene Cloud; and son, Douglas Hughes. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren; Melissa (Ben) Siburt, Valerie Stephens, Kevin Crowell, Heidi (Cory) Musser, Angela Sturges, Bryan (Kate) Stahl, Michelle (Ryan) Seman, Andrew Dodd, Kristen Hughes, Jessica Mathis, John Mathis, and James Mathis; 23 great grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren, brother, Sheridan (Joyce) Hughes, and special friend, Patsy Baird.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leo Hughes, Neal Hughes, and Darrell Hughes, sister, Georgia Schaber, and son, Kirk Hughes.

Don attended Pepperdine University where he studied astronomy and engineering. He worked as an industrial project design engineer throughout most of his career. After retiring, he started a lawn care service and worked at the VA Hospital as an Environmental Service Technician.

Don was a member of East Main Church of Christ in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He grew up attending church regularly with his family, which developed into a lifetime of faithful service to his Lord and Savior. Within the church, he served as a youth group leader, as a song leader, and various other roles. Outside the church, he was instrumental in helping lead many people towards their salvation by sharing his deep passion and profound knowledge of the scriptures.

Don’s interests included motorcycle riding adventures with his friends and two sons, and a love of music. He enjoyed sharing music with others by making cassette tapes compiled of songs that inspired him. Most recently, he liked to share his favorite links with friends and family, or post videos of a great musician or quartet that was on his playlist. He was also a car enthusiast who loved to follow current trends, keeping up with the latest knowledge of automotive designs and technology. Growing up on a farm, he was a friend and caregiver for many animals throughout the years, creating fond memories and producing great material for some amusing animal tales. He had an interest in astronomy from his college days. Up until his passing, Don’s mind remained sharp enough to recite almost anything you wanted to know about planetary science.

There will be a private family graveside service to honor Don’s life on Wednesday, September 30th, at 3:00pm, at the Bellevue Cemetery in Bellevue, Ohio, where he will be laid to rest beside his son, Kirk.

Memorial contributions may be made to East Main Church of Christ, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, or Alive Hospice, also in Murfreesboro.

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This obituary was published by The Cremation Company.

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