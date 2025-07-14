OBITUARY: Betty Annette Farmer

Betty Annette Farmer, age 72, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on the evening of Thursday, July 10, 2025, at Alive Hospice in Nashville. She was the daughter of the late Elwood Reynolds and the late Thelma Stacy Reynolds Neal.

Ms. Farmer is survived by her sons, Jeff Young of Ozark, Arkansas and Doug Young and his wife Julie of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; siblings, Kay Baer and Barbara Smith both of Nashville and Doyle Reynolds of Smyrna; grandchildren, Tyler Young and his wife Sydney and Taylor Hutchins and her husband Spencer both of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and great grandchildren, Aubree, Leighton, Charlee, Parker and Riley.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Helen Coop, Gary Reynolds, Bobby Reynolds, Elwood Reynolds, Jr. and Dennis Neal.

Friends are cordially invited to visitation on the afternoon of Monday, July 14, 2025, from One O’clock until Three O’clock at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, 615-893-2742. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

