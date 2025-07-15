OBITUARY: Martha L Mitchell Mingis

Mrs. Martha L. Mitchell Mingis, age 88, a resident of Smyrna, Tennessee, and formerly of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at her home. She was born on August 22, 1936, in Wrigley, Tennessee. Mrs. Mingis was a member of the Stones River Baptist Church in Smyrna and was formerly a member of the Tusculum Hills Baptist Church in Nashville, Tennessee where she sang in the Choir and served as the Choir Secretary and was also a former member of the First Baptist Church in Rockwood. She was always very involved in her church, cared for her neighbors, and always kept in touch with her lifelong friends from Rockwood and other places she lived. She was a wonderful Homemaker who enjoyed decorating her home, gardening, and tending to her flowers. Most of all, she was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother who dearly loved and cared for all of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul & Julia Mitchell; husband, Jerry Dean Mingis; son-in-law, Larry West; sister, Patty Craddock; brother, “Red” Mitchell; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Don & Ethel Mingis.

Survivors include: daughter, Kim Mingis West; son, Kevin Dean Mingis (Freda); grandchildren, Kelly West, Kaitlyn Areundo (Eric), Jordan McCoy (Jessie), and Ian Mingis; great-grandchildren, Cooper Areundo, Nolan Areundo, Henry McCoy and Isaac McCoy; brother, Bill Mitchell (Angie); sisters-in-law, Becky Mitchell and Velma Holder (Lacey); brother-in-law, Donnie Mingis; and numerous nieces, and nephews, other relatives, and special friends.

Family and friends will meet on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment with her nephew, Tony Mitchell officiating. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Martha L. Mitchell Mingis.

