OBITUARY: Charles Leichner

Mr Charles Leichner age 69 passed away on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at St Francis Hospital in Memphis, TN.
There are no services at this time.
Please keep the Leichner Family in your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home 107 Stokes St. Lebanon, Tn 37087 (615) 444-4558.
This obituary was published by J.C. Hellum Funeral Home – Murfreesboro.
Obituaries provided free for the community.
