OBITUARY: Mark Alan Wood

Mark Alan Wood, 63, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 3, 2025, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Born on November 7, 1961, in Greeneville, Tennessee, Mark lived a life anchored in unwavering faith in God, demonstrating His love through devotion to family and service to others.

Mark was a loving husband to Kim Wood, with whom he shared 24 years of marriage. Together, they built a home filled with love and laughter. He was a father to Damaris Wood, Larry Kerperien (Barbara), Andy Kerperien (Mandy), and Jessica Fourakre (Neal). His grandchildren: Blake, Riley, Abigail, Jackson, Mallory, and Isabella, were the highlight of his life. He never missed an opportunity to brag about their accomplishments, support them in their extra-curricular activities, and talk about them with anyone who would listen.

Mark was preceded in death by his father Wiley Wood and his mother Audra Booker.

He is remembered by many family members and friends. Mark is survived by sister Crystal Turner (Mike) and brother Benji Hensley (Laura).

Those who knew Mark will remember him as a man of faith. He was known for his sense of humor and loved practical jokes. Mark worked as a home builder and a farmer throughout his life. One of his favorite treats was a trip to Dairy Queen with his grandkids. Mark lived by the principle that you “Can’t Out Give God,” a belief he shared with his family and friends.

A celebration of the life of Mark Wood will be held on Monday, July 21, 2025, at River Oaks Church, 210 Rucker Lane, Murfreesboro, TN, with the family receiving visitors from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm and the celebration beginning at 5:00 pm. https://www.jenningsandayers.com

