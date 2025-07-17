OBITUARY: Thelma Katherine Jacobs

Thelma Katherine Jacobs age 97 of Murfreesboro, died Monday, July 14, 2025 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. Born Dec. 24, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Vernie Lee Jacobs and Estelle Smith Jacobs and was preceded in death by her sister, Christine Jacobs Holder and a nephew, Dennis Lutman.

Thelma was a longtime employee and clerical worker at State Farm Insurance.

She is survived by a niece, Terri Lee Holder of Wartrace; nephews, Craig S. Holder of Murfreesboro and Brian K. Holder of Lebanon; great nephews, Zachary (Dawn) Molloy of McMinnville and Jacob Weakland of Murfreesboro; great niece, Crystal (Mark) Lutman-Andrews of Murfreesboro; great great nieces and nephews, Gabbi and Lyla Molloy of McMinnville and Taylor and Carter Andrews of Murfreesboro; and numerous cousins.

Graveside services and interment will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 19, 2025 at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro. Visitation will be for 30 minutes before services.