OBITUARY: Franklin Delano Smith

Franklin Delano Smith, 89, of Murfreesboro TN, passed away peacefully on July 10th at his home. He was the son of Bertha Watkins Smith and C.R. Smith of Whitmire, SC.

Frank is survived by his loving wife Barbara Jo Todd Smith of 67 years, and his three children, Todd Smith (Janie) of Georgetown, TX, Susan Smith Vance (Tim) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Craig Smith (Deborah) of Smyrna, TN. He is also survived by grandchildren Skyler Smith of Georgetown, TX, Cody Smith of Killeen, TX, Lexi Vance (Wiley) of Hampton, VA, Taylor Vance of Brooklyn, NY, and Lauren Smith (Brad) of Murfreesboro, TN, and one great-grandchild, Gavin.

Frank joined the National Guard when he turned 17 in 1952, while he was still attending Whitmire High School in Whitmire, SC (class of 1954). He enlisted in the Army in 1961 at Fort Knox. In 1966, he was called to Vietnam, where he served 2 years. In 1968, he transferred to Civil Service and moved to Smyrna, TN, where he worked with the National Guard Marksman Training Unit. He retired in 1996 with over 44 years of service.

During Frank’s tenure in the Army, he became an accomplished gunsmith. He revolutionized how M1As and 1911 service pistols were built. He attended the 1979 Pan American Games in San Juan, Puerto Rico as a gunsmith for Team USA, where they won 33 gold medals.

Frank was a member of Barfield Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, TN, and found great comfort in his lifelong faith. He was an avid golfer and fisherman, and loved competitive shooting. He enjoyed telling tall tales, playing Freecell, and eating ice cream with his beloved cats, Elvira and Lily Belle.

The visitation will be held at Gray Funeral Home, 445 S. Church St., Whitmire, SC, 10AM EST on July 19, 2025 with a military funeral to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in memoriam.