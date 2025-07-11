OBITUARY: Linda Johnson

Mrs Linda Johnson passed away on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at St Thomas Hospital in Rutherford County.
Services are forthcoming.
Please keep the Johnson Family in your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc.
611 South Highland Ave. Murfreesboro, Tn 37130
(615) 893-4323
This obituary was published by J.C. Hellum Funeral Home – Murfreesboro.
Obituaries provided free for the community.
