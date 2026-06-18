Howl at the Moon 5K Returns to La Vergne in August

Runners, walkers, and families will once again gather at Veterans Memorial Park as the City of La Vergne’s annual Howl at the Moon 5K returns on Friday, Aug. 21.

Held after sunset, the event has become a popular tradition for participants of all ages and skill levels. The evening race offers a unique experience for both competitive runners and casual walkers looking to enjoy a night of fitness and community.

The race is sanctioned by USA Track & Field and features a professionally measured course. Organizers encourage everyone, from seasoned runners to first-time participants, to take part.

Check-in will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Pavilion B, with the race scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Awards will be presented to the top three finishers in each of eight age divisions, as well as the first overall male and female finishers.

Registration costs $30 through Aug. 7, $35 from Aug. 8-20, and $40 on race day.

For registration and sponsorship information, visit the Howl at the Moon page. Additional details are available through the Parks and Recreation Department at 615-793-3224.

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