OBITUARY: Judy Darlene Gabbert Williams

Judy Darlene Gabbert Williams, 80, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away at home on Friday, July 11, 2025. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and a faithful servant of Jehovah. Judy was married for 41 years to Getty Joe Williams.

Judy is survived by her children: Richard Allen Williams, Lisa Caroline (Ron) Russell, Cari Ann Wilson, Randall Scott (Michelle) Williams, Joey (Taffany) Williams, Thomas Lee (Rachel) Williams and one sister, Sharlene Baird of Owensboro, KY. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by daughter Tamara Lynn Williams, parents Virgil and Myrtle Gabbert, 6 brothers and 1 sister.

A woman of strength and style, Judy was known for her quick wit, bold honesty, and deep curiosity. She loved her hair, makeup, and nails. She took pride in her appearance, always looking her best, even when life was anything but easy. Her faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses gave her strength and purpose.

Her greatest treasures in life were the long talks, shared wisdom, and unbreakable bonds with her family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone for their love, support, and prayers during this time.