Top 5 Stories From Dec 19, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from December 19, 2023.

1Powerball Jackpot Rises to $572 Million for December 20 Drawing

 

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $572 million for the Wednesday, December 20, 2023 drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $286.7 million. Read More.

2Coming to Disney Plus January 2024

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Read More.

3Middle Ground Brewing Company Offers Brews in West Murfreesboro

middle ground brewing co logo

A new brewery has opened at 2476 Old Fort Pkwy in the former Ahart’s Pizza location near Sam’s Club. A welcome addition to the west side of Murfreesboro, as the other breweries are close to downtown, it has already started to gain a following. Read More.

4Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through December 23, 2023

 

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of December 18-23, 2023. Find a location near you right hereRead More.

5Home and Car Damaged in Murfreesboro Fire

 

Just after 12pm on Saturday, Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews responded to a house fire on Newberry Drive. Read more.

