OBITUARY: Lillie ‘Bunny’ Morton Wall

Lillie “Bunny” Morton Wall, age 81, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

She was the daughter of the late Edgar and Beatrice Moody Morton.

Bunny was a beautician for many years and worked as a tax clerk for the State of Tennessee. She was a strong, devoted, and determined woman who loved to show off her sassy side.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Eunice Wall; brothers, Edgar “Hopper” Morton, Nelson Morton, Spain Morton, Gene “Bud” Morton, and Readie Morton; sisters, Virginia Morton Hill, Sara Morton, and Mary Ann Sewell; as well as a niece, Cathy Hill.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Brown and husband Scott; grandchildren, Ansley Boone and husband Cody, Natalie Massengale, Emily Brown, Logan Brown, and Connor Brown; great-grandchildren, Laikyn and River Boone; brother, James “Butch” Morton; sister-in-law, Diane Morton; niece, Jessie Harding and several other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, May 7, 2024 from 10:00-1:00 PM at Journey Church Hartsville. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM with Matt Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Hartsville Memorial Gardens with Logan Brown, Connor Brown, Cody Boone, Butchie Morton, Jason Morton, Justin Morton, and Josh Brooks serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

