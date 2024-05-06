Lady Vols Softball Wins Back-to-Back SEC Regular Season Titles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – May 3 – The third-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols clinched back-to-back SEC regular season titles on Friday for the first time in program history with an 8-3 victory over No. 24 Kentucky at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The title is Tennessee’s third regular season triumph and sixth overall conference crown. The Lady Vols displayed dominance throughout the title run, winning all eight SEC series this season.

Tennessee (39-9, 18-5 SEC) secured the regular season conference title in come-from-behind fashion. For the second night in a row, the Wildcats jumped out to an early lead – scoring three runs in the third.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy