Belmont Men’s Basketball Welcomes Carter Whitt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – – Belmont University men’s basketball head coach Casey Alexander announced Wednesday the signing of Carter Whitt to a national letter of intent to play basketball for the Bruins, starting in the fall of 2024.

Whitt, a 6-3 guard from Raleigh, North Carolina, has played in 112 career games over four seasons, the previous two at Furman.

“Carter brings a ton of seasoning and big-game experience to Belmont,” Alexander said. “His game – read and react, and play with pace – lines up wonderfully with how we like to play. Carter’s passing will remind Belmont fans of former all-conference guards Austin Luke and Grayson Murphy. We know he is ready to embrace a major role on our team.”

This past season, Whitt averaged 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in 33 game appearances for the Paladins. He had four games of 20 or more points, including a season-high 23 points at UNC Greensboro and 20 points vs. Samford in the Southern Conference Tournament.

Whitt spent his first two seasons at Wake Forest, seeing action in 50 games with 13 starts.

