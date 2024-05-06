Sounds Snap Losing Streak, Strike Out 18 in Win Over Tides

NASHVILLE – May 4, 2024 – After being no-hit for the first time in over 20 years last night, the Nashville Sounds (14-18) bounced back with a 5-2 win over the Norfolk Tides (16-16) in front of 9,331 fans on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. The victory ends Nashville’s four game losing streak and gives them their first triumph over the Tides in the series.

Sounds No-Hit by Norfolk

NASHVILLE – May 3, 2024 – Despite solid work from the pitching staff, the Nashville Sounds (13-18) were no-hit in a 2-0 loss to the Norfolk Tides (16-15), dropping the fourth game of the series on Friday night at First Horizon Park. Chad Patrick (1-1) was tremendous in his fifth start of the season

Sounds Swamped by Tides For Third Straight Loss

NASHVILLE – May 2, 2024 – Despite an offensive explosion in the first inning, the Nashville Sounds (13-17) were unable to hold the lead against the Norfolk Tides (15-15), falling 10-6 and dropping the third-straight game of the series on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Trailing 3-0 after a couple of Norfolk home

Source: Nashville Sounds

