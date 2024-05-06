Nashville SC Defeats CF Montréal 4-1 at GEODIS Park



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 4, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club defeated CF Montréal 4-1 Saturday night at GEODIS Park, remaining undefeated all-time at home against the Canadian side (3W-0L-2T). The Boys in Gold were led by goal contributions from all three of their Designated Players: Hany Mukhtar (two assists), Sam Surridge (three goals), and Walker Zimmerman (one goal).

The Force Awakens: Saturday night’s match against CF Montréal marked the first time this season that all three of Nashville SC’s Designated Players have started a match together.

Goalbi-Wan Kenobi: Surridge became the second player in club history to score a hat trick (also Hany Mukhtar) after finding the back of the net in the 12th, 47th, and 82nd minutes for his first three-goal Major League Soccer performance. The Englishman’s three tallies mark his second brace as a Boy in Gold. Surridge leads Nashville SC this season with five MLS goals.

The Rise of SkyWALKER: In his first MLS start since returning from a knee injury suffered March 7 against Inter Miami CF in Concacaf Champions Cup, Nashville SC captain Zimmerman put the Boys in Gold on top 2-0 when he headed home a corner kick from Mukhtar in the 21st minute. Zimmerman has now scored three times while donning Nashville SC’s Man in Black Kit (also Feb. 25, 2023 vs. NYCFC and Aug. 8, 2023 vs. Club América in Leagues Cup).

Next up: The Boys in Gold travel to North Carolina on Saturday, May 11 to face Charlotte FC at 6:30 p.m. CT at Bank of America Stadium. Nashville SC defeated Charlotte 2-1 on March 16 at GEODIS Park.

Source: Nashville SC

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy