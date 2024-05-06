Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through May 11, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of May 6-11, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Raspberry Cheesecake – Introducing our first cheesecake! A true, classic vanilla cheesecake baked over a buttery graham cracker crust, then topped with a tangy mouth-watering raspberry spread and a dollop of whipped cream.

Pink Velvet Cake – A velvety cake batter cookie topped with a layer of vanilla cream cheese frosting and pink velvet cookie crumbs.

Mom’s Recipe – A taste of home—a hearty oatmeal cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate, toffee, and peanut butter-flavored chips then sprinkled with a dash of sea salt.

Chocolate Cake – A rich chocolate cake cookie topped with smooth chocolate fudge frosting and shaved dark chocolate curls.

Lemon Poppy Seed – A zesty lemon cookie mixed with poppy seeds, loaded with lemon filling, and then smothered in lemon almond glaze.

