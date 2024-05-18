Vanderbilt Basketball Lands Guard Jason Edwards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — May 13, 2024 – Vanderbilt men’s basketball has signed North Texas transfer Jason Edwards, head coach Mark Byington announced on Monday.

A 6-foot guard out of Atlanta, Edwards enjoyed a breakout sophomore season for the Mean Green in 2023-24. He averaged 19.1 points per game en route to earning AAC First Team All-Conference and NABC First Team All-District honors.

“Jason is a dynamic guard who we expect to be hugely impactful,” said Byington. “I love his aggressiveness and fearlessness when he plays the game. He has a tremendous chip on his shoulder and has made a habit of proving people wrong.”

A prolific scorer, Edwards produced five games over 30 points last season highlighted by a career-high 37 against Tulane on Jan. 6. He scored in double figures 31 times including 27-straight games to close the year. Edwards’ 650 points in 2023-24 marked the fifth-most in North Texas history while his 390 points in AAC play are the second-most all-time with the program.

Edwards shot 42.6 percent from the floor in his one season at North Texas while shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc. He led the Mean Green at the free throw line, shooting 80.7 percent on 171 attempts.

Prior to North Texas, Edwards played one season at Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kansas. During his freshman campaign, the new Commodore was named an NJCAA All-American, Kansas Jayhawk Conference Player of the Year and an NJCAA All-Tournament selection. He finished the season second nationally in scoring with 765 points.

Edwards was named a 2024 Collegiate Sports Communicators Academic All-District selection. The Atlanta native played his high school basketball at Parkview and redshirted his first collegiate season at Miles (Ala.) College. Edwards will join Vanderbilt with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy