May 3, 2024 – Benjamin Lance Ledford was reported missing on May 2, 2024.

Ledford is bipolar and has made statements of hurting himself. He is driving a black Honda Passport license plate BLQ4964. Ledford has been entered into National Crime Intelligence Center (NCIC) as missing.

If you know where he is or can be located, please call Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514.

