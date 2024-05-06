OBITUARY: Raymond L. Burnett

Raymond L. Burnett, age 82, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro Campus.

Raymond was a native of Rutherford County and worked in production for Bridgestone Tire Company.

Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Burnett; parents, Lonnie and Mildred Burnett; brothers, Lonnie Burnett Jr and Billy Burnett; sister, Dorothy Burnett.

Raymond is survived by his two sons, Steve (Melissa) Burnett and Ricky (Sharon) Burnett; grandchildren, Kristen Burnett, Kim Collins, Garrett Burnett, Tyler Burnett, Hayley Burnett, Brittney McKee; great-grandchildren, Henley Burnett, Bella Burnett, Abigail Burnett, Sophia Burnett, Addison McKee, Hayes McKee, Ethan Simpson, Brayden Collins, Spencer Collins, Cohen Collins and Abigail Burnett.

A private graveside service for Raymond will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ross-Cunningham Cemetery in the Almaville community.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

