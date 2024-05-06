OBITUARY: Debra Ann Lamberth

Debra Ann Lamberth, age 69 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

She was born in Nashville, TN and was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Russell Campbell, Sr, and Gladys Jenkins Campbell, and a brother, Ronald Campbell, and husband Buck Lamberth.

Mrs. Lamberth was a member of Unity Freewill Baptist Church. She was the former owner of S&L Plumbing.

Mrs. Lamberth is survived by her daughter, Carla Rena (Moses) Gregory; grandchild, Latasha; sisters, Julia Campbell Ford, Sandra Milam, Harriett (Gary) Sparkman; brothers, Harry (Penny) Campbell, Jr, Eddie Campbell; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be Monday May 6th 3:00PM to 7:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service Tuesday, May 7th at 10:00AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Brother Bobby Black will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

