OBITUARY: Gary Howard Canter

Gary Howard Canter, age 67, of Murfreesboro TN, was found in his home May 1st, 2024, having passed away from natural causes.

Mr. Canter was the son of Nancy Joyce Carr Canter and the late William “Bill” Lee Canter.

He is survived by daughter, Leslie Renee Canter Trussell (Benjamin) of Murfreesboro, TN; brother, William H. Canter (Beth) of Brandon, MS; sister, Paula C. Canter Avaritt (John) of Murfreesboro, TN; nephews, Hayden Thomas Canter (Kayla) of Brandon, MS, and John Robert Avaritt of Murfreesboro, TN; grand-niece, Chloe Brooke Canter of Brandon, MS; grand-nephew, Harper Thomas Canter of Brandon, MS. Also, predeceasing him in death were his grandparents, Hayden Carr (Nellie) of Mayfield, KY, and Chester Canter (Minnie) of Cuba, KY.

Mr. Canter was born in Mayfield, KY, August 10, 1956, and was a graduate from Bowling Green High School in 1975.

Being very patriotic, Mr. Canter tried to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Marine Corps but couldn’t serve because of health reasons, was honorably discharged, and moved with his family to Murfreesboro, TN in 1976.

He became a jack-of-all trades in the various jobs he acquired afterwards. From making bread with his father at the Bunny Bread Factory, to working as a deckhand on a towboat on the Mississippi River, to driving tractor trailer trucks across the US, to driving tour and charter buses for Orion and Greyhound exploring all parts of the country-which was probably his favorite job, to driving limousines, party buses, or even school buses, to working security at various businesses and locations before his recent retirement. He enjoyed any job that was able to keep him busy or traveling.

He loved working with his hands on various projects around the house from building his daughter’s playhouse, to fixing anything that broke around the house, to grilling out. He loved the many pets he had over his lifetime. He loved to be outdoors-boating, fishing, and swimming on Barren River Lake with his friends and family.

He was an avid UK fan, and the Wildcats will surely miss one of their own cheering them on this next season. And it’s a little-known fact that he also enjoyed and was very adept at drawing either cartoons or architecture, writing poems, and just creating in his free time as witnessed by the many notepads of paper he always kept around if inspiration hit.

He was a loving father, son, brother, and uncle, and he will be greatly missed by all of his family.

The Canter family wishes to thank Woodfin Funeral Home for their excellent care of Mr. Canter after his passing.

Friends are invited to visitation at the Murfreesboro Woodfin Funeral Chapel from 3:00 to 5:00 the afternoon of Sunday, May 5th with a funeral service graveside celebrating the life of Mr. Canter at Roselawn Memorial Gardens the next day Monday, May 6th at 11:00 in the morning with Rev. Dr. Drew Shelley & Chaplain Lee Douglas officiating. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

