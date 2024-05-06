New Music this Week- May 6, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Keith Urban – Lainey Wilson
Keith Urban’s “GO HOME W U” with Lainey Wilson, the third song released from his forthcoming album, out this fall. The up-tempo, ‘fuzzy good feeling towards all friends and strangers’ song, was not meant to be a duet,” says Urban. So, when the CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson signed on, the song took shape. “GO HOME W U,” follows the release of Urban’s current single “Messed Up As Me” as well as the song “Straight Line”, released earlier this year.
“I wrote “GO HOME W U” in 2020 with BRELAND, Sam (Sumser) and Sean (Small),” said Urban. “We had a blast writing it. It started out as a late-night drum loop, I grabbed a bass guitar and started playing a simple recurring bass line. Before we knew it, we were writing a chorus that could be sung by any drunk person in any bar anywhere in the world.”
2Daryl Hall
Daryl Hall will release his sixth solo album, D, on Virgin Music on June 21, co-produced by one-time Eurythmics member and fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dave Stewart, who co-wrote seven of the nine new original songs with Hall penning the other two on his own. The first single from the album, “Can’t Say No To You” is out now.
3Chase Matthews
You never forget your “First,” and for Warner Music Nashville riser Chase Matthew, that haunting truth makes everything else pale by comparison. With his latest track available today (5/3) across all streaming platforms and digital retailers, Matthew calls out the electricity of a first love and the agonizing mark it left on his heart – like a tattoo inked with memories.
5Brother Maven
Brother Maven just announced the release of “I Just Wanna Love You.” The song, recorded at The Blue Grotto in Nashville, TN, was co-written by Brother Maven and Hal Odell. The track is available for streaming and download on all major platforms. Fans have plenty more exciting releases to look forward to from Brother Maven in the near future.
6Bowen – Young
Today marks a momentous occasion in the musical journey of BOWEN * YOUNG as their highly anticipated debut album, Us, is officially released worldwide via Snakefarm Records/PIAS. Clare Bowen, renowned for her role as Scarlett on the hit TV series “Nashville,” and Brandon, a melody-spinner from Connecticut, come together to deliver a captivating 10-track masterpiece.
7Russell Dickerson
Russell Dickerson releases new track, “Good Day To Have A Great Day,” full of his signature infectious good-time vibes. Written by Russell Dickerson, Jesse Frasure, Justin Tranter, and Eren Cannata, the upbeat track is an ode to the hitmaker’s positive outlook on life and spreads the message that every day is worth celebrating.
“I wrote ‘Good Day To Have A Great Day’ about my life motto. Is every single day of your life amazing? Maybe not. But 99 percent of the time, you can choose to make it the best day ever,” Dickerson shared. “I hope this song lifts people up!”
