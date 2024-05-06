MTSU’s Maynard Named to Second Team All-Conference USA

DALLAS — Middle Tennessee women’s golf’s Kendall Maynard has been named to the 2024 All-Conference USA Second Team, the league office announced on Thursday.

Maynard, a junior from Clarksville, Tenn., finished with the lowest stroke average for the Blue Raiders this season (75.1), shooting par or better four times in 15 rounds. She won the USA Intercollegiate this past September, finishing with a score of 209 (-7).

Maynard was named First Team CUSA All-Academic earlier this spring. The Belmont transfer missed all of the spring schedule this season due to injury.

The All-CUSA First Team was selected based off the top five ranked golfers via Clippd. The Second and Third Teams were selected by a vote of the conference’s seven head coaches.

Source: MTSU

