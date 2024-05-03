See Photos from Morgan Wallen’s First Night at Nissan Stadium

“Last Night” was the first of three shows for Morgan Wallen’s One Night at a Time 2024 tour at Nissan Stadium.

Not many artists can sell out Nissan Stadium, but Wallen has sold out three nights. Fans arrived early and stayed until the last note was played. Most fans were wearing Wallen merchandise, with quite a few wearing his mugshot from his latest chair-throwing incident. And the fans sang every word, even before he pointed the mic to them.

Kicking off the night was hometown Nashville artist, Lauren Watkins, followed by Nate Smith, and Bailey Zimmerman.

In a tradition that Wallen has started for his shows, a live video feed of his walk to the stage hyped the crowd. He was flanked by local comedian Theo Von and Tennessee Titans DeAndre Hopkins to the song “Broadway Girls.”

Wallen didn’t talk much to the crowd during his almost two-hour set, but he said, “It feels good to be home.” He continued, “Me and the boys, we’ve had this one circled on the calendar for a long time.”

If you are headed to the concert this weekend, expect to hear favorites like “Whiskey Glasses,” “You Proof,” “Cowgirls,” and his latest number-one song, “Man Made a Bar.”

Take a look at photos from Thursday night at Nissan Stadium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Williamson Source (@williamsonsource)

