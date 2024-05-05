Eight Tennessee State Parks to Offer Mother’s Day Meals

Eight Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer meals on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, the perfect way to treat Mom and spend time together.
1Pickwick Landing State Park
120 Playground Loop, Counce, TN 38326
The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing
Mother’s Day Special in addition to its regular Sunday lunch menu
Reservations are not required but the entire party must be present prior to seating
11 a.m.-3 p.m. $20, not including drinks, tax, or gratuity, ages 12-under half-price, seniors 62-older 10 percent discount
2Natchez Trace State Park
567 Pin Oak Lodge Rd., Lexington, TN 38351
The Restaurant at Natchez Trace-Mother’s Day Buffet
Reservations required for groups of eight or more at 731-968-8176. Reservation cut-off date May 11 at 3 p.m.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. $20.95 not including drinks, tax, or gratuity; kids 6-11 half-price, 5-under free, seniors 62-older 10 percent discount
3David Crocket State Park
1400 West Gaines, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Crockett’s Mill Restaurant
All You Care to Eat breakfast and lunch buffet
Reservations not accepted. First come, first served, entire party must be present before seating
Breakfast 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
$21, not including drinks, tax, or gratuity; kids 6-11 half-price, kids 5-under free, seniors 62-older 10 percent discount
Lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
$29, not including drinks, tax, or gratuity, kids 6-11 half-price, 5-under free, seniors 62-older 10 percent discount
4Montgomery Bell State Park
1000 Hotel Ave., Burns, TN 37029
The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell-Lunch buffet
Seatings at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Reservations required. Call or text 615-289-1153 or email reservations at [email protected]. The manager will call you, text you or email you back. $29.95, not including drinks, tax, or gratuity; gratuity included for any group of eight or more, kids 4-12 $19.99; 3-under free
5Fall Creek Falls State Park
2536 Lakeside Drive, Spencer, TN 38585
The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls-Lunch buffet
Reservations required. Please call 423-881-5241. Reservation cut-off date May 8
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
$36, not including tax, drink, or gratuity; kids 5-11 half-price; kids under 5 $5.
6Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr., Crossville, TN 38555
Homestead Harvest Restaurant-Lunch buffet
11 a.m.-4 p.m.; three seatings available at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m.
Reservations not required but accepted for parties of eight or more. 931-484-7186
$28, not including, drink, tax, or gratuity; kids 6-10 half-price; 5-under free; seniors 62-older 10 percent discount; military members 10 percent discount
7Paris Landing State Park
400 Lodge Rd., Buchanan, TN 38222
The Restaurant at Paris Landing-Regular meal service
Complimentary continental breakfast 7 a.m.-10 a.m. for guests of the Lodge at Paris Landing
Lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Dinner 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
8Henry Horton State Park
4201 Nashville Hwy., Chapel Hill, TN 37034
Conference hall-Lunch
Seatings available at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Reservations required. Please call 931-364-2222, press 3. Reservation cut-off date May 6 at noon $20, not including drink, tax, or gratuity; kids 10-under $10
