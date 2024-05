Blue Raiders Place 77 on CUSA Commissioner’s Academic Medal List

DALLAS – A total of 806 student-athletes have been named Commissioner’s Academic Medal winners during the 2023-24 academic year, Commissioner Judy MacLeod announced Wednesday. MTSU had 77 named to the prestigious list.

Student-athletes named to the Commissioner’s Academic Medal maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or better.

The following is a complete list of the Commissioner’s Academic Medal winners from MTSU:

First Name Last Name Sport School

Braxton Crouse Football MTSU Kelley Francis Football MTSU ZaBrien Harden Football MTSU Markel James Football MTSU Chris Johnson Football MTSU Wilson Kelly Football MTSU Tucker Reece Football MTSU Isaac Rue Football MTSU Trey Turk Football MTSU Justin Gnlin-Goldstein Baseball MTSU Will Jenkins Baseball MTSU Turner Junkins Baseball MTSU Colin Kerrigan Baseball MTSU Kato Sato Baseball MTSU Eston Snider Baseball MTSU Jared Vetetoe Baseball MTSU Cale Vinson Baseball MTSU Jalen Wirtz Baseball MTSU Gracie Dodgen Women’s Basketball MTSU Dora Van Rijs Women’s Basketball MTSU Rutuja Chaphalkar Women’s Tennis MTSU Sana Garakani Women’s Tennis MTSU Lena Peyer Women’s Tennis MTSU Hrudaya Shah Women’s Tennis MTSU Alessia Truden Women’s Tennis MTSU Savannah Behabetz Softball MTSU Kamryn Carcich Softball MTSU Jesyne Espinal Softball MTSU Ashlee Jacoway Softball MTSU Lexi Medlock Softball MTSU Keri Munn Softball MTSU Claire Woods Softball MTSU Karim Al-Amin Men’s Tennis MTSU Kristian Thomas Men’s Tennis MTSU Kevin Jegers Men’s Golf MTSU Luke Perkins Men’s Golf MTSU Molly Bebelaar Women’s Golf MTSU Jillian Bowman Women’s Golf MTSU Abbie Lee Women’s Golf MTSU Kendall Maynard Women’s Golf MTSU Faith Adje Women’s Soccer MTSU Dylan Barnes Women’s Soccer MTSU Calais Butts Women’s Soccer MTSU Eleanor Gough Women’s Soccer MTSU Idun Kvaale Women’s Soccer MTSU Manon Lebargy Women’s Soccer MTSU Emily McGrain Women’s Soccer MTSU Hannah Murphy Women’s Soccer MTSU Sascha Nielsen Women’s Soccer MTSU Jessica Oliveras Women’s Soccer MTSU Olivia Ouzounidis Women’s Soccer MTSU Emma Pettersen Women’s Soccer MTSU Jackie Reilly Women’s Soccer MTSU Ruby Ryan Women’s Soccer MTSU Elizabeth Slavinsky Women’s Soccer MTSU Lauren Spaanstra Women’s Soccer MTSU Sadie Sterbenz Women’s Soccer MTSU Hannah Suder Women’s Soccer MTSU Yana Yordanova Women’s Soccer MTSU Chen Abramovich Women’s Volleyball MTSU Allison Bedrick Women’s Volleyball MTSU Taylor Eisert Women’s Volleyball MTSU Trae McCutchan Women’s Volleyball MTSU Kaylee Oscarson Women’s Volleyball MTSU Ariana Flippen Women’s Track & Field/CC MTSU Hailee Gorham Women’s Track & Field/CC MTSU Anaiya Midget Women’s Track & Field/CC MTSU Laila Rudolph Women’s Track & Field/CC MTSU Viktoria Rusnakova Women’s Track & Field/CC MTSU Purity Sanga Women’s Track & Field/CC MTSU Brooke Studnicki Women’s Track & Field/CC MTSU Sara Tompkins Women’s Track & Field/CC MTSU Eleanor Towe Women’s Track & Field/CC MTSU Lyn’Nikka Vance Women’s Track & Field/CC MTSU Simon Cooksey Men’s Track & Field/CC MTSU Benjamin Jones Men’s Track & Field/CC MTSU Juan Lucas Men’s Track & Field/CC MTSU

