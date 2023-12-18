Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through December 23, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of December 18-23, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Turtle – A dark chocolate cookie rolled in chopped pecans, topped with a pool of caramel, melted milk chocolate, and pecans.

Birthday Cake (Holiday) – A cake batter cookie topped with smooth cake batter cream cheese frosting and festive sprinkles.

Cinnamon Roll – A vanilla sugar cookie topped with cinnamon streusel and swirled with vanilla cream cheese frosting.

Gingersnap – A classic cookie bursting with flavors of molasses, brown sugar, cinnamon and ginger, all coated with sugar crystals.

Peppermint Ice Cream – A chilled vanilla bean cookie mixed with chunks of peppermint pieces topped with a swirl of peppermint white chocolate frosting and finished with crushed peppermint pieces.