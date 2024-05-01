Rock Lititz to Open a 55 Acre Entertainment Campus in Nashville

Al. Neyer and the team behind Rock Lititz, an entertainment facility in Pennsylvania, announces Rock Nashville, an intentional live entertainment community in Nashville and a centralized home for artists and performers to imagine, build, and rehearse their shows.

Rock Nashville will help the community grow, replicate the magic created in Lititz, PA, with a Nashville flair, and support Nashville as it becomes a vibrant hub for collaboration and community in the global live entertainment industry.

The 55-acre campus will include over 514,000 square feet of space meticulously designed and purpose-built to serve live entertainment production. Rock Nashville will support all ranges of talent, from local bands on Broadway to A-List artists in Nissan Stadium. The campus will include resources for performers and 15 studio rehearsal spaces from club and theater to amphitheater, arena, and stadium scale (meaning up to 95 ft tall to truly replicate venues of that size so artists and crew can rehearse successfully.

Groundbreaking occurred in mid-April 2024. The construction team is progressing with mass grading and pad grading activities and is expected to be completed by fall 2025. The new facility will be located at 4808 Buena Vista Pike, reports Lancasteronline.com.

There will be between 5-7 anchor tenants and an anticipated total of 30-35 companies calling Rock Nashville home.

Confirmed tenants to date include SoundCheck, the largest rehearsal studio complex under one roof in the world and the rehearsal venue of choice for many touring and recording entertainers, and Clair Global, which provides live production services, innovative systems integration, and exceptional audio solutions. SoundCheck will be moving from their current Cowan Street location in Nashville, where they have been based for over 30 years. It will not be open to the public but will employ about 400 employees.

With SoundCheck and other tenants, the overall Rock Nashville campus will include:

● 13 band and production rehearsal studios ranging from 600 sq. ft to 2100 sq. ft. to provide space for events of all sizes, from band rehearsals to stadium productions

● One full-sized Arena / Stadium production rehearsal facility, measuring 200’ x 125’ + 95’ with a rigging grid at 80’ clear

● One full-sized Amphitheater / Arena size full production rehearsal facility, measuring 125’ x 100’ + 75’ with a rigging grid at 60’ clear

● Backline Rental

● 300+ Lockers

● Set Storage

● Artist relation offices

● Community Café

