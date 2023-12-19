Powerball Jackpot Rises to $572 Million for December 20 Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $572 million for the Wednesday, December 20, 2023 drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $286.7 million.

Monday, December 18, 2023 numbers were 5, 8, 19, 34, 39, and Powerball 26.

This is the fourth Powerball jackpot to climb above half a billion dollars this year. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11, 2023, by a ticket in California that won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million

2023 Powerball Jackpots

Feb. 6, 2023 – $754.6 million – WA

March 4, 2023 – $162.2 million – VA

April 19, 2023 – $252.6 million – OH

July 19, 2023 – $1.08 billion – CA

Oct. 11, 2023 – $1.765 billion – CA