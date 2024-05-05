How to Win Free Admission to Dollywood

Dollywood Parks & Resorts is providing guests with even more reasons to visit its award-winning parks and resorts this season. The Smoky Mountain theme park’s 39th season will offer a record 280 operating days, 23 more than last season and the brand-new Dolly Parton Experience, which will open in May.

Little Debbie is teaming up with Dollywood for a contest where you can win free admission. In the Little Debbie Dollywood Family Vacation Giveaway, 116 winners will get tickets to Dollywood or Little Debbie snacks. Enter by December 2, 2024, 11:59 p.m. here.

Prizes: (1) Grand Prize consisting of (i) four two-day admission tickets to Dollywood Theme Park and Dollywood’s Splash Country; (ii) one ($200) meal certificate valid on food and beverage at Dollywood Theme Park and Dollywood’s Splash Country; (iii) three nights’ hotel accommodations in a Standard Room for four people at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa; (iv) a gift bag of Dollywood-themed merchandise; (v) roundtrip airfare for four people (not to exceed a value of $500 per person); (vi) a four day car rental (not to exceed a value of $50 per day) and (vii) one case of Little Debbie Oatmeal Crème Pies (total ARV $4,400.00). (15) Second Prizes consisting of one case of Little Debbie Blueberry Mini Muffins or Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins, as selected by Sponsor (ARV $38.28).

