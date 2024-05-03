Billie Eilish to Bring 2024 Tour to Bridgestone Arena

Billie Eilish has announced arena dates, produced by Live Nation, for her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, written by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, her brother and long-time collaborator, will be available May 17, 2024.

The tour will stop at Bridgestone Arena on November 6th. Tickets on sale at billieeilish.com.

Starting in September 2024, Eilish will embark on her North American leg of the tour which runs through to the end of December 2024. The tour will continue in Australia starting February 2025 ahead of her European, U.K., and Ireland arena dates starting in April until late July.

In keeping with her commitment to making a difference in the environmental impacts of her music and touring, a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales in North America will go to REVERB and its ongoing effort to help support organizations across the country addressing the impacts of food insecurity and the climate crisis.

