Middle Ground Brewing Company Offers Brews in West Murfreesboro

A new brewery has opened at 2476 Old Fort Pkwy in the former Ahart’s Pizza location near Sam’s Club. A welcome addition to the west side of Murfreesboro, as the other breweries are close to downtown, it has already started to gain a following.

Co-owned by Brandon Bingham, who has ten years of brewing experience at Yazoo Brewing in Nashville. He has taken that knowledge to brew some exceptional beers for their daily menu, including several Ales, an IPA, a Wit, and he is always creating new small batch brews – like their Holiday Punch Ale.

“At Middle Ground, we brew our beer with passion and precision, using hand-selected ingredients and commitment to the craft,” says their website. “Whether you’re a hop head, a stout lover, or somewhere in between, we’ve got you covered.”

They also offer a small menu of snacks, wings, and melt sandwiches. The Pesto and Pizza melts are customer favorites.

“Murfreesboro definitely needed something like this on the residential side of Interstate 24,” said one customer. “There is a nice little beer garden area where you can enjoy your beverages or food outside and a majority of the patrons who were there when I visited were congregating in the beer garden. The bartender who served me was super friendly and made a few recommendations on food and beer. I enjoyed their IPA, Honey Ale and their Saison along with a turkey pesto sandwich with chips. Everything was tasty and the service was fast. I plan to come back frequently!”

With a goal of becoming a neighborhood hang-out for the Blackman community, Bingham and fellow owners Kurstin Bingham, his wife, and Mike and Judy Van Hein, local residents and Middle Tennessee State University professors, offer a Happy Hour every Wednesday night, Bingo with Arlee, Trivia Nights, live music and fun parties like an Ugly Sweater Party and a Brew and a Movie night.

“We’re really excited about being an anchor in the community, a good place for family, friends, and new friends to come together, Bingham told What Now Nashville. “That’s what the Middle Ground is. Specifically, we’ll be a new spot for the Blackman side of town and we’ll be the first brewery under Murfreesboro’s new zoning ordinance that allowed us to open up shop in a commercial zone, where previously industrial zones were a requirement. This should make for a comfortable and easy location for people to stop in for a pint after work or while they’re out and about. We’re right off I-24 on Old Fort Parkway, so it’s a very convenient location.”

In keeping with the family-friendly, community atmosphere, they also offer a variety of merchandise, including hats, tee shirts, jewelry, candles, and sweet treats.

Adds their website, “It’s not just about the beer, it’s about the experience. Middle Ground …is designed to encourage conversation and connection, making our taproom the perfect spot to catch up with old friends or make some new ones.”

Check them out on Facebook and Instagram. They are open Wednesday and Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., Saturday from noon until 10:00 p.m. and on Sunday from noon until 7:00 p.m.