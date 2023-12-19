Coming to Disney Plus January 2024

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

Coming to Disney+ this January 2024

January 3

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 6 episodes)

Ax Men (S10, 10 episodes)

Forged in Fire (S7, 37 episodes and S8, 45 episodes)

History’s Greatest Mysteries (S3, 13 episodes)

Modern Marvels (S20, 2 episodes and S21, 12 episodes)

Storage Wars (S12, 16 episodes and S13, 36 episodes)

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star – Episodes 5 and 6

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 4 – “I Plunge to My Death”

January 5

X-Men (2000)

January 7

The Incredible Pol Farm (S1, 14 episodes)

January 9

Marvel Studios’ “Echo” – Premiere at 6:00pm PT – All Episodes Streaming

January 10

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 3 episodes)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 12 episodes)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 5 – “A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers”

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star – Episodes 7 and 8

January 12

Bluey (Season 3) – New Episodes

January 17

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Global (S24 22 episodes, S25 23 episodes and S26 22 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 2 episodes)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 5 episodes)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 6 – “We Take a Zebra to Vegas”

Siempre Fui Yo (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

January 23

The Last Repair Shop

January 24

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 7 – “We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of”

A Real Bug’s Life – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

January 31

Me & Mickey shorts (S2, 17 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 4 episodes)

Choir – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Assembled: The Making of Echo – Premiere

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Finale (Episode 8) – “The Prophecy Comes True”