Coming to Disney Plus January 2024

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.
Coming to Disney+ this January 2024
January 3
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 6 episodes)
- Ax Men (S10, 10 episodes)
- Forged in Fire (S7, 37 episodes and S8, 45 episodes)
- History’s Greatest Mysteries (S3, 13 episodes)
- Modern Marvels (S20, 2 episodes and S21, 12 episodes)
- Storage Wars (S12, 16 episodes and S13, 36 episodes)
- BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star – Episodes 5 and 6
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 4 – “I Plunge to My Death”
January 5
- X-Men (2000)
January 7
- The Incredible Pol Farm (S1, 14 episodes)
January 9
- Marvel Studios’ “Echo” – Premiere at 6:00pm PT – All Episodes Streaming
January 10
- Hamster & Gretel (S1, 3 episodes)
- Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 12 episodes)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 5 – “A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers”
- BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star – Episodes 7 and 8
January 12
- Bluey (Season 3) – New Episodes
January 17
- America’s Funniest Home Videos: Global (S24 22 episodes, S25 23 episodes and S26 22 episodes)
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 2 episodes)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 5 episodes)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 6 – “We Take a Zebra to Vegas”
- Siempre Fui Yo (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
January 23
- The Last Repair Shop
January 24
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 7 – “We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of”
- A Real Bug’s Life – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
January 31
- Me & Mickey shorts (S2, 17 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 4 episodes)
- Choir – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Assembled: The Making of Echo – Premiere
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Finale (Episode 8) – “The Prophecy Comes True”