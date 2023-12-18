Powerball Rises to $543 Million for Monday Drawing

December 18, 2023 – Powerball® could deliver the ultimate gift to a lottery player this holiday season! In the final week before Christmas, the Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $543 million for tonight’s drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $272.2 million.

This is the fourth Powerball jackpot to climb above half a billion dollars this year. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11, 2023, by a ticket in California that won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 28 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

While there was no grand prize winner in last Saturday’s drawing, two tickets in New Jersey and Wisconsin each won a $1 million prize after matching all five white balls. The winning numbers in the Saturday, Dec. 16 drawing were white balls 3, 9, 10, 20, 62 and red Powerball 25. Nationwide, there were also 35 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and 11 tickets that won $150,000 prizes in last Saturday’s drawing.

If a player wins the Powerball jackpot in tonight’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $543 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $272.2 million. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million

2023 Powerball Jackpots

Feb. 6, 2023 – $754.6 million – WA

March 4, 2023 – $162.2 million – VA

April 19, 2023 – $252.6 million – OH

July 19, 2023 – $1.08 billion – CA

Oct. 11, 2023 – $1.765 billion – CA