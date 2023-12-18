Wendy’s Fans Can Pay a Penny and Fill Their Cup with a Coca-Cola Freestyle Drink

‘Tis the season of giving, and Wendy’s® is giving their fans something to sip on this holiday season for just a penny. Starting December 13, Wendy’s is offering small Coca-Cola Freestyle® drinks for 1 cent with the offer in the Wendy’s app, no additional purchase required.* Enjoy the sips of the season with festive flavors, like Dave’s Cherry Cream Soda or Sprite® Vanilla, for a dash of holiday spirit in your cup. With over 100 drinks to choose from, discover your new favorite go-to at Wendy’s on Coca-Cola Freestyle® dispensers nationwide.

WHERE & WHEN:

Beginning Wednesday, Dec.13, open the Wendy’s app and find your gift of a small 1 cent Coca-Cola Freestyle® drink daily, no additional purchase required. Now don’t be a Scrooge, fill your cup with your favorite every day while you can!

HOW:

For a limited time, simply redeem the Penny Pops offer in-app or online at wendys.com.

WHY:

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, everyone should treat themselves to the gift of flavor this holiday season! Fans deserve to tackle their last-minute shopping and family dinner conversations with a perfectly crafted Coca-Cola Freestyle® drink in hand. Whether you choose your traditional favorite, like Coke® Zero Sugar, or want to mix it up with Fanta® Strawberry, Sprite® Cherry, or vitaminwater®, you can explore and find your favorite drinks at Wendy’s for just 1 cent a day!

May your Wendy’s cups be full, and your day be merry with a Sprite®!