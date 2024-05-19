Nashville Film Festival Celebrates 55 Years at Iconic Locations Across the Area

The Nashville Film Festival (NashFilm), a week-long celebration of film, music and culture, announced it will return for its 55th annual event from September 19-25, 2024, with film screenings, post-film Q&As with filmmakers, industry panels, live music showcases, social events and more. A curated offering of film screenings is slated to take place at several arts venues throughout the area, including the historic Belcourt Theatre, Franklin Theatre, Regal Green Hills and more.

As a globally recognized organization and cultural event presenting the best in world cinema, filmmakers from around the world will head to Nashville to showcase more than 150 new films ranging from feature-length to short films across a broad spectrum of subjects and genres. Additionally, talented up-and-coming directors making their feature debuts, a selection of student work from around the world and right here in Tennessee, music videos, episodic work and more will also be featured in the festival.

“We’re honored to present the 55th edition of one of the longest-running film festivals in the U.S. to our engaged, diverse and dedicated Nashville audience of film lovers,” said Jason Padgitt, executive director at the Nashville Film Festival. “Each year, the festival continues to evolve and grow alongside the city, and we are proud to provide a multi-dimensional event that celebrates the innovation and immense talent of filmmakers, screenwriters and music makers on a local and global level.”

The Nashville Film Festival discovers, elevates and honors filmmakers, screenwriters and musicians from Tennessee and around the world while connecting and strengthening the Nashville community each year. In addition to the traditional film festival programming, and in partnership with the Frist Art Museum, NashFilm will also present a series of Festival Education Screenings for Metro Nashville Public School students grades 8-12. For the last three years, NashFilm has welcomed MNPS students and educators to the Festival to see independent films and have in-depth Q&As with directors and producers. By providing students with robust study guides, the festival creates an environment of inspiration and critical thinking, encouraging students to connect themes, history and culture to the world around them.

“We’re looking forward to the 2024 festival and the impressive line-up of diverse programming we’ll present to Tennessee audiences, showcasing a variety of narratives, powerful messages and perspectives across multiple genres,” said Director of Programming Lauren Thelen. “We’re continuously working to provide the community with ambitious films and are excited for audiences to experience the deeply important work filmmakers are bringing forth this year.”

NashFilm will host events and programs that highlight the many aspects of filmmaking, including a Screenwriting Competition (September 19-25) and the highly anticipated Creators Conference (film and music industry panels from September 20-22), both of which will be hosted at the Hilton Nashville Green Hills.

Additional films, programs, guests, parties and special events will continue to be announced throughout the summer. The full slate of films and programs selected for the 55th Nashville Film Festival will be announced in August. VIP Badges are on sale now for the 2024 Nashville Film Festival. For more information and to purchase passes, visit www.nashvillefilmfestival.org. Tickets for individual films and events will go on sale in August.

