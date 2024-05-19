Ranger Station Partners with Singer/Songwriter Ernest for a New Fragrance Collection

Ranger Station, the Nashville Fragrance House established in 2015 by Steve and Jordan Soderholm, introduces ‘1992 (feat. ERNEST)’, a fragrance collection in collaboration with the award-winning singer/songwriter ERNEST inspired by his new NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE album released last month and his birth year. The collection includes a unisex perfume and candle and is available for purchase exclusively from the Ranger Station website and flagship store in Nashville. Ten percent of net proceeds of perfume sales will benefit Porter’s Call, a nonprofit that provides mental health resources to recording artists and their families.

“I loved working with ERNEST on this scent because he knew exactly what he wanted. He knows fragrance well, and he was extremely decisive throughout the process,” says Steve Soderholm, Ranger Station co-founder and perfumer. “ERNEST is a calm, confident presence in a room. He’s detailed in what he’s wearing, and that played into what we created for the fragrance.”

‘1992 (feat. ERNEST)’ was designed to conjure up the feeling of Nashville in the summer of 1992, the year ERNEST was born. The sepia tone of a hot summer night lazing away on the front porch with a whiskey-and-coke in hand and the sounds of country music greats like Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty on the radio. A fougere fragrance—which means fern-like in French—the scent embodies the qualities of a classic men’s fragrance: timeless, masculine and fresh.

The collection includes two products:

1992 Unisex Perfume (feat. ERNEST) – $94 for 50mL bottle. As with every fragrance crafted by Ranger Station, each bottle is hand-mixed to order in Nashville using the highest quality fragrance and essential oils and is paraben, phthalate and sulfate free.

1992 Candle (feat. ERNEST) – $45 for 8 oz. candle. As with every Ranger Station candle, the candle comes paired with a cocktail recipe (this one for an Old fashioned) and a box of matches.

“My album NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE was about honoring what my hometown is to me,” said ERNEST. “Sonically, it was about what we were able to create on the album and the songwriters that are represented on each track. With 1992, it was about being able to collaborate with a locally-owned shop, Ranger Station, to create a fragrance that felt authentic to me and conjured this memory of a specific moment in time, while still managing to be timeless.”

Committed to American perfuming, honest ingredients, exemplary customer service and luxury at an attainable price point, Ranger Station’s nature-inspired and unisex fragrance portfolio includes its core collection and a rotating roster of seasonal scents and special releases. The brand also offers a custom scent development program that transforms the stories of brands into exclusive fragrances, including hotels Marine & Lawn, The Graduate Hotel and Hotel 1928; the nonprofit Porter’s Call; the lifestyle brands Seager; and others.

Ranger Station unveiled its first artist collaboration in the summer of 2023 with Noah Kahan, the folk singer/songwriter from New England, to bring to life his third LP, “Stick Season” – a candle that sold out in a record 24 hours with over 1,000 people on the waitlist. Collaborations with NEEDTOBREATHE and The Band Camino followed; others are in the works. Ranger Station products are available for purchase from their flagship store in Nashville’s 12South neighborhood and website and from retail partners across the United States, Canada and the UK.

