Nashville-based SmileDirectClub Shuts Down After Filing for Bankruptcy

Nashville-based oral care company, SmileDirectClub, is shutting down.

The shut down comes two months after the company voluntarily filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

On October 2, SmileDirectClub said the filing was not a liquidation proceeding. Instead, it was a matter of restructuring to improve the company’s financial health to continue to operate as normal.

However, the company stated earlier this month that SmileDirectClub has made the decision to wind down its global operations, effective immediately.

Existing customers will now have to pay through another service provider for their SmilePay payment plan despite no longer having access to SmileDirectClub’s customer care support.

SmileDirectClub stated there will be more information released for customers after the bankruptcy process determines the next steps and additional measures that customers can take.