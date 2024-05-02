Weather 5-2-2024

Enjoy the day, because for the foreseeable future, it’s going to be wet. Not constant rain, but storms and more rain are expected beginning tonight. Right now we are not seeing any severe weather, but some storms could be strong. And those with outdoor plans need to be aware of the possibility of lightning.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Today
Sunny, with a high near 88. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight
A chance of showers between 2am and 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!