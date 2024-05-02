Tough Sixth Inning Costs Sounds in Loss to Tides

NASHVILLE – May 1, 2024 – Tied through five, the Nashville Sounds (13-16) faltered in the later innings and took a 7-3 loss to the Norfolk Tides (14-15) on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Isaac Collins’ eight-game hitting streak came to an end with an 0-for-3 night – but his on-base streak has reached 10 games after he walked in the contest.

Noah Campbell walked in the second inning to extend his on-base streak to 20 games (combined between Biloxi and Nashville). The lefty is batting .293 (17-for-58) with a .461 on-base percentage this season.

Aaron Ashby holds a 3.38 ERA (13.1 IP/5 ER) across three starts at First Horizon Park this season. He has a 21.94 ERA (5.1 IP/13 ER) in two road starts with the Sounds.

Source: Nashville Sounds

