Dispute Over Car Could Be Motive Behind Fatal Shooting at Murfreesboro 7-Eleven

May 16, 2024 – A dispute over the ownership of a car may have been the motive for a shooting at a gas station in Murfreesboro Wednesday afternoon that left one man dead, another one injured, and the shooter behind bars.

Devon Loritts, 23, of Georgia, was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Loritts’ brother was shot in the arm. He was flown to the hospital by helicopter and is listed in stable condition.

Detectives have charged 26-year-old Juan Charco, of Antioch, with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Charco’s brother was interviewed by detectives and released. Charges could be pending as the investigation progresses.

The preliminary investigation reveals the incident may have started over the disputed ownership of a car, a Chrysler 300. Loritts had previously purchased the car from Charco. The car was taken from Georgia and tracked to the 7 Eleven Exxon on Joe B. Jackson Parkway in Murfreesboro where the shooting occurred at 2:39 p.m. After the shooting, the Charco brothers began fighting Loritts’ brother who got away and ran inside the store for help.

MPD officers arrived and started emergency medical aid on both shooting victims, putting a tourniquet on the man’s arm to control the bleeding. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters and personnel with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services took over advance emergency care.

The case is under investigation by detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Violent Crime Unit.

Juan Charco is being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $1.5 million bond. A court date is set July 17 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

Source: Murfreesboro Police

