Rutherford Farmers Cooperative to Host Homesteading Meeting

The Rutherford Farmers Cooperative is hosting a Homesteading Meeting on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 6:00 PM at the Stratton Bone Agricultural Center in Woodbury (1 Lion Dr, Woodbury). Click for More Events

The evening is filled with practical homesteading discussions, community connection, and helpful information for anyone interested in livestock, poultry, beekeeping, and more. Dinner will be provided!

Guest speakers will cover topics including:

Beekeeping

Rabbits

Poultry Processing

Livestock Feed Solutions

RSVP by calling (615) 563-4057 or RSVP Link: https://forms.gle/K5Ef9t1wXdRHgCap8

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