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Home Events Rutherford Farmers Cooperative to Host Homesteading Meeting

Rutherford Farmers Cooperative to Host Homesteading Meeting

By
Andrea Hinds
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0
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homesteading meeting in woodbury
Photo: Rutherford Farmers Cooperative Facebook Event

The Rutherford Farmers Cooperative is hosting a Homesteading Meeting on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 6:00 PM at the Stratton Bone Agricultural Center in Woodbury (1 Lion Dr, Woodbury). Click for More Events

The evening is filled with practical homesteading discussions, community connection, and helpful information for anyone interested in livestock, poultry, beekeeping, and more. Dinner will be provided!

Guest speakers will cover topics including:
Beekeeping
Rabbits
Poultry Processing
Livestock Feed Solutions

RSVP by calling (615) 563-4057 or RSVP Link: https://forms.gle/K5Ef9t1wXdRHgCap8

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