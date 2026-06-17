Murfreesboro Celebrates USA 250 with Community Mural Unveiling

The USA 250 Mural Mosaic Unveiling will take place on Friday, July 3rd, 2026, at Shacklett’s Photography (105 S Church St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130).

The 8′ x 16′ outdoor mural, consisting of 650 individual tiles painted by the community, will come together to create a legacy for downtown.

The final mural will be located on the historic Shacklett’s Photography building at 105 South Church Street, adjacent to the Rutherford County Historic Courthouse. Ensuring daily visibility for workers, residents, and tourists in our community, the mural mosaic will represent our love and celebration of America 250.

After the ceremony, stay for Main Street Murfreesboro’s Friday Night Live concert, featuring Entice from 6:30 to 9:30 pm.

More information HERE.

For more local events like the USA 250 Mural Mosaic Unveiling, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

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