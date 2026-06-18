6/18/26: Overcast with Possible Thunderstorms, High 85, Wind 12; Low Tonight 74, Wind 7, Precip Chance 31%

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 80.1°F with overcast skies. The wind is blowing at 12.1 mph and there has been no precipitation reported so far.

Today’s forecast indicates a high temperature of 84.9°F, with a low of 74.1°F expected overnight. Winds may increase to a maximum of 15.1 mph this afternoon, and there is a 40% chance of precipitation, with a total expected accumulation of 0.09 in, particularly from thunderstorms later in the day. This potential for thunderstorms continues into the evening.

Tonight, temperatures will remain steady, with a low of 74.1°F. Winds will taper off to 6.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation decreases to 31%, keeping the overcast conditions in place.

No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County. Please stay tuned for updates as conditions may change throughout the day.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 74°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 62% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 40% chance · 0.09 in Now 80°F · feels 81°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 85°F 74°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 86°F 68°F Overcast Saturday 83°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 81°F 64°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Monday 80°F 71°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail Tuesday 84°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Wednesday 80°F 61°F Overcast

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