6/18/26: Overcast with Possible Thunderstorms, High 85, Wind 12; Low Tonight 74, Wind 7, Precip Chance 31%

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 80.1°F with overcast skies. The wind is blowing at 12.1 mph and there has been no precipitation reported so far.
Today’s forecast indicates a high temperature of 84.9°F, with a low of 74.1°F expected overnight. Winds may increase to a maximum of 15.1 mph this afternoon, and there is a 40% chance of precipitation, with a total expected accumulation of 0.09 in, particularly from thunderstorms later in the day. This potential for thunderstorms continues into the evening.
Tonight, temperatures will remain steady, with a low of 74.1°F. Winds will taper off to 6.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation decreases to 31%, keeping the overcast conditions in place.
No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County. Please stay tuned for updates as conditions may change throughout the day.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|85°F
|74°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|86°F
|68°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|83°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|81°F
|64°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Monday
|80°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm with heavy hail
|Tuesday
|84°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Wednesday
|80°F
|61°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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